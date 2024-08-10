Bagdogra Airport now offers Digi Yatra services

Siliguri: With the aim of enhancing passenger convenience, Bagdogra Airport in Siliguri, has implemented the Digi Yatra service, as mandated by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). The trial run for this innovative technology commenced on Friday at Bagdogra Airport. “This initiative is part of a broader effort to modernise and digitise the aviation sector, ensuring that technology plays a pivotal role in improving operational efficiency and customer experience,” said Mohammad Arif, the director of Bagdogra Airport.



Digi Yatra aims to streamline the boarding process by making it paperless and hassle-free. By using facial recognition technology, the system verifies passenger identities at various checkpoints, including check-in, security, and boarding gates, eliminating the need for physical documents.

Eight biometric E-gates and five boarding PODS have been installed at Bagdogra Airport under the Digi-Yatra project to provide a seamless, touchless and hassle‐free passenger processing through different touchpoints.

This will significantly reduce wait time, thereby offering a smoother and more efficient travel experience.