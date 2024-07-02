Bagda: BJP Yuva Morcha leader held by UP ATS

Kolkata: The Uttar Pradesh (UP) Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested a BJP Yuva Morcha leader on Monday from Bagda in North 24-Parganas.



According to sources, the BJP Yuva Morcha leader identified as Bikram Roy

is a toto driver by profession. On Monday, the UP

ATS arrived at the Bagda Police Station with an arrest warrant for necessary assistance to arrest Roy. Subsequently, a joint team of UP Police and Bagda Police Station went to the Ganglia area where Roy resides. After completing legal formalities, the BJP Yuva Morcha leader was arrested.

Roy is allegedly involved in cheating, forgery, and other serious offenses. His name reportedly surfaced during the investigation of a trafficking case in UP. Roy will be taken to UP on transit remand on Tuesday.