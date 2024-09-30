Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde buried in Ulhasnagar crematorium

Thane: The body of Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde was buried in a crematorium in Ulhasnagar in Thane district on Sunday, a police official said.



The burial took place at Shantinagar crematorium at around 6pm amid heavy police bandobast as the site had seen protests from some local residents and outfits who were opposing the move, the official added.

Shinde was shot dead at around 6:15pm on September 23 at Mumbra Bypass while being taken to Badlapur from Taloja Jail in connection with the probe into a case filed on the complaint of his former wife.

As per police, he snatched the pistol of an API and fired, leaving the latter injured, following which he was gunned down by an officer leading the escort team.

His body was lying in Kalwa civil hospital morgue since then, with efforts by police and kin to find a burial place facing hurdles, including protests from residents and outfits like the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and the Shiv Sena.

Akshay Shinde was arrested on August 17 for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls in a school in Badlapur some days earlier.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kisan Kathore on Friday said Akshay Shinde’s corpse must not be buried in Badlapur as it would attach “stigma” to the town.