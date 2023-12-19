Badge of Honour to be defenestrated by unfair process: Shashi Tharoor

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday predicted his suspension and said that for the first time in his parliamentary career of nearly 15 years, he too entered the well of the House holding a placard calling for a discussion on the recent security breach.



He said it is a badge of honour to be “defenestrated” by an unfair process.

The MPs suspended on Tuesday include National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah, Congress leaders Tharoor, Manish Tewari and Karti Chidambaram and Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav.

In a post on X minutes before his suspension, Tharoor said, “For the first time in my parliamentary career of nearly 15 years, I too entered the well of the House holding a placard calling for a discussion on the recent security breach.”

“I did so out of solidarity with my @INCIndia colleagues, who have been unjustly suspended for demanding accountability from the government,” the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.

After his suspension, Tharoor told reporters, “I think it’s a disgrace, to be very blunt. I think what we are seeing with this Parliament right now is a situation where they have no desire to have a democratic system.”

The action taken on Tuesday has brought the total number of suspended Opposition MPs from both houses to 141 since last Thursday. AAP member Sanjay Singh has been suspended as a Rajya Sabha member since July 24.