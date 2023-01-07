Backed by West Bengal govt, SHGs script success stories in Kalimpong

Darjeeling: The Self Help Groups (SHG) of the Kalimpong district in West Bengal have scripted numerous success stories. In order to provide a platform for the SHGs to sell their products, the Kalimpong district Sabala Mela was flagged off on Saturday in Kalimpong.



“The mela is to provide an opportunity for SHGs to sell their products along with access to marketability and demand of their products. Sabala Melas are held in the district as well as at the state level. At both the levels, the SHGs do not have to pay stall rent. Even transportation and accommodation is taken care of at state-level fairs in Kolkata,” said R Vimala, District Magistrate, Kalimpong.

Under the National Rural Livelihood Mission, there are 2,598 SHGs in Kalimpong. “Many of them have scripted success stories” added the DM.

Seroja Lepcha of Samalbomng Gram Panchayat, Kalimpong 1 Block, received Jaivik India award at Delhi for promotion of organic farming. Gitabling Cardamom Producer Group of Gitdabling received award from the panchayat and rural development department of West Bengal for outstanding work on increasing income of cardamom famers of Gitdabling. The SHG consists of 30 members. This year alone, they have sold cardamom worth Rs 45 lakh. Dungra Sampurna Bahudeshya Prathamik Sahakari Samity Ltd. of Dungra GP, Kalimpong block 1 is running Shrishtishree Outlet in Kolkata. They are also involved in supplying food material to ICDS centers of Kalimpong.

“The government of West Bengal gives micro credits to SHGs which is 100 per cent subsidised. In the financial year 2022-23, there is a target of giving Rs 68.96 crore loan to the SHGs. Of this, Rs. 63.28 crore has already been disbursed,” stated R Vimala.

The three-day-long Kalimpong district Sabala Mela was flagged off at the Town Hall on Saturday. Stalls selling handicrafts, handloom items, processed food and horticulture were the major attraction.