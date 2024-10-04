Azharuddin skips ED summons in HCA case, called again on Oct 8

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricket captain and Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday in connection with a money laundering case involving alleged financial irregularities within the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), official sources confirmed.



The 61-year-old former Member of Parliament was summoned to the ED’s office on Fateh Maidan Road to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

However, Azharuddin requested additional time and has been issued a fresh summons for October 8.

The ED’s investigation relates to claims of financial misconduct during Azharuddin’s tenure as HCA president. The agency had conducted searches linked to the case in November 2023, targeting several individuals, including ex-HCA officials and a private company, S S Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

The probe originated from three FIRs and chargesheets filed by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), accusing HCA officials of misappropriating funds worth Rs 20 crore. A forensic audit highlighted irregular transactions with third-party vendors, leading to financial losses for the HCA. Azharuddin’s involvement in these dealings is under scrutiny.

Azharuddin, who contested the Telangana Assembly polls unsuccessfully last year, has denied the allegations, describing them as a “stunt” by rivals to tarnish his reputation. The ED’s investigation has so far led to the seizure of incriminating documents and Rs 10.39 lakh in unaccounted cash.

Azharuddin, a Padma Shri and Arjuna Award recipient, has been a key figure in Indian cricket and politics, currently serving as the working president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).