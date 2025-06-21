Azamgarh a ‘symbol of courage’: Yogi

Azamgarh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that Azamgarh, once plagued by an identity crisis, has now transformed into a stronghold of indomitable courage. This change is the result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance and the efforts of the double-engine government, which have transformed Uttar Pradesh from a BIMARU state into an ‘expressway state’.

The CM inaugurated the 91.352 km long Gorakhpur Link Expressway built at a cost of Rs. 7,283 crore in Azamgarh. Amid the chanting of Vedic mantras, he cut the ribbon and dedicated the expressway to the public. “It will provide world-class connectivity.”