Azam Khan, son shifted to different jails in UP

RAMPUR/HARDOI/SITAPUR: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam were moved to different jails early Sunday, officials said. A Rampur court on Wednesday convicted Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son in a 2019 fake birth certificate case, and sentenced them to seven years in jail. They were lodged at Rampur district jail.



Khan has been shifted to Sitapur district jail, and his son was taken to Hardoi district jail, they said.Director General of Prisons S N Sabat said that the father-son duo was taken to the jails in separate police vehicles with adequate security cover.

Both of them stepped out of Rampur jail at around 4:40 am and reached their destinations at around 9 am, officials said.

While leaving Rampur jail, Khan told reporters that ‘anything’ could happen to him

and his son and they could be killed in an encounter. “I will not be able to sit in the middle,” Khan was heard telling police citing back-related problems.