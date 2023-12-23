Azam Khan, son acquitted in attempt to murder case

RAMPUR: A special sessions court here on Saturday acquitted Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam in a 2019 attempt to murder case while upholding their seven-year sentence in a four-year-old forgery case.

Special Sessions Judge Vijay Kumar granted Azam Khan, his son and two other relatives relief in the attempt to murder case for lack of evidence, Senior Prosecution Officer Amarnath Tiwari said.

It was alleged in the case that Azam Khan, Abdullah Azam and two of their relatives had threatened a neighbour to vacate a plot of land, following which police had filed a charge sheet against them under sections of the IPC, including 307 (attempt to murder) and 323 (causing grievous hurt),

Tiwari added.

However, in the other case registered in 2019, the court rejected a plea by the SP leader, his wife Tazeen Fatima and their son against the seven-year imprisonment awarded to them by a lower court on October 19.

The trio had appealed against the judgement in the fake birth certificate case in the special sessions court.