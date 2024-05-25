Azam Khan granted relief by Allahabad High Court

Allahabad: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has been granted significant relief by the Allahabad High Court. The court has also provided relief to his son, Abdullah Azam Khan, and his wife, Tanzeem Fatima, in the case related to the issuance of two birth certificates. Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh approved the bail for Azam Khan, Tanzeem Fatima, and Abdullah Azam Khan, and stayed the sentence handed to Azam Khan. This decision was made while hearing a criminal revision petition. The verdict, reserved on May 14 after hearing arguments from both sides, was delivered today. While the court has stayed the sentence of Azam Khan, it declined to stay the sentences of Tanzeem Fatima and Abdullah Azam Khan. This means only Azam Khan’s sentence is currently suspended. The case pertains to allegations against the former minister and his family members regarding the issuance of two birth certificates for his son, Abdullah. The high court’s decision provides temporary relief to the political leader as the legal proceedings continue. Azam Khan, a prominent figure in the SP, has faced multiple legal challenges over the years.

