Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Flag-in of 35 Days 35 Marathons

New Delhi: A 1,500 km running expedition was organised by Indian Navy from October 30 to December 3. The event was conducted as part of celebrations for 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' (75th year of India's independence) and National Unity Day.

The running expedition of 35 days' duration was undertaken by Marathon and Ultra Marathon runners of the Indian Navy through Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh region. Five of the 23 runners ran the complete distance i.e. all 35 days.

The expedition was flagged-off by the Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Personnel from National War Memorial on October 30 and will be

flagged-in by the Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar at Kota House on December 3 on the eve of Navy Day

celebrations.

The running expedition commemorated the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The event motivated school/college students and youth. Students from 70 schools, eight colleges and three universities interacted with naval veterans across Haryana, apprising them of various welfare schemes/ policies launched by Indian Navy and the Central government.

The event also encouraged running as a lifestyle activity to promote health and fitness awareness amongst the masses.

About 15,000 local runners, students and athletes joined marathoners during various run phases.

The expedition also succeeded in promoting awareness about the Indian Navy across various districts of Haryana and Chandigarh.