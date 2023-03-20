Azad: Do not encourage party hopping

Srinagar: DPAP leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said he does not encourage party hopping by politicians but would welcome those who do not see a future of their parties in Jammu and Kashmir.



“I would prefer you stay and work for people within your own parties but if you feel there is no future for that party, I welcome you to strengthen my party,” Azad said at a function in Anantnag.

He welcomed several local leaders in the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP)that he floated after parting ways with the Congress last year. Azad also said he could not see assembly elections being held in Jammu and Kashmir in the near future. In such a scenario, the administration is passing laws which ought to be passed by an elected government, he claimed.