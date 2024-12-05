Ayushman CAPF health scheme benefits over 41 lakh personnel and dependents

NEW DELHI: The Ayushman CAPF Health Scheme, implemented on 23 January 2021, is still offering immense healthcare benefits to serving personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Assam Rifles, National Security Guard (NSG), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and their dependents.

By 28 November 2024, a total of 41,21,443 Ayushman CAPF Cards have been issued under the scheme, allowing beneficiaries to access quality healthcare services. MoS for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, in an unstarred reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, elaborated on the scheme’s achievements and its current implementation.

According to the statement, the scheme has successfully processed and settled 14,77,064 claims to date, indicating the efficiency with which the scheme delivers medical benefits on time to the beneficiaries. The scheme is part of the Ayushman Bharat initiative, which ensures comprehensive healthcare coverage for India’s frontline security personnel and their families.