‘Ayushman Bhava’ to be launched on Sept 13

NEW DELHI: A campaign to ensure optimum delivery of health schemes to every intended beneficiary, including those in the last mile, will be launched by the President on September 13, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday.



Though the “Ayushman Bhava” campaign will be launched on September 13, it will be introduced during the ‘Seva Pakhwada’ starting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17, he said.

Several activities have been planned to enhance healthcare accessibility and awareness during the pakhwada that will end on October 2, Mandaviya stated.

“Following the vision of ‘Antyodaya’, saturation of health services in every village is very important to achieve the target of health for all,” the minister said.

Ayushman Bhava is an umbrella campaign comprising Ayushman Apke Dwar 3.0 which is aimed at creation and distribution of Ayushman cards to all remaining eligible beneficiaries; Ayushman Mela as part of which weekly health melas will be held at the level of AB-HWCs and Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Ayushman Sabha, a village/ward level sabha to be held to enhance awareness about various health care schemes.