Ayush-Health Ministry collaboration to establish pluralistic healthcare system

New Delhi: A parliamentary committee has recommended the Ayush Ministry to collaborate with the Union Ministry of Health to implement measures ensuring that the health workforce comprehends the importance of integrating systems.



The collaboration aims to establish a pluralistic health system that caters to the population’s diverse needs, the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare said in its report “Review of National Ayush Mission in India”, presented in Parliament on Friday. The committee also suggested incorporating the awareness of Ayush systems into school curricula, a significant step towards minimising knowledge barriers between Ayush and modern medicine.

‘Facilitating a dialogue among health providers from various systems becomes imperative for optimising patient outcomes. Substantial reforms in Indian medical education are essential to instil in medical students and practitioners an attitude supportive of the integration of modern medicine and traditional medicine,’ it said in the report.

The committee noted that like China, the Ministry of Ayush’s efforts to establish 12,500 Health and Wellness Centres (now renamed as Arogya Mandirs) go a long way in establishing Ayush as a medicinal system with the potential to fulfil the objectives of the universal health program.

‘Like China, the government of India should also devise ways to integrate the Ayush system with poverty alleviation initiatives to boost community engagement,’ it said.

The committee also recommended the government intensify its focus on implementing the National Ayush Mission (NAM) by strategically aligning its objectives with mainstream healthcare delivery.

‘The collaboration between traditional and modern medical practitioners will be crucial in the effective implementation of NAM,’ it said.

Additionally, investing in robust research and development, enhancing educational institutions and promoting awareness will contribute to establishing Ayush as a viable and integral part of the healthcare system, the report stated.

‘Physicians from both systems can work together to develop comprehensive treatment plans for patients, considering both Indian and Western medical perspectives,’ it said.

The committee recommended the ministry ensure there is at least one specialist practitioner in Ayurveda, homoeopathy, yoga or Siddha in these co-located facilities.

‘The committee hopes that this initiative may result in integrating the Ayush system of medicine for managing chronic conditions like respiratory ailments, digestive problems, and musculoskeletal disorders,’ the report said.