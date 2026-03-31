‘Ayurveda most sustainable system of care for lifestyle-related diseases’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that Ayurveda remains the most sustainable system of care for managing lifestyle-related diseases arising from modern living, including stress, diabetes and hypertension. He said Ayurveda ensures a holistic balance of physical, mental and spiritual well-being.



The Chief Minister was addressing the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Shri Dhanwantri Ayurvedic College and Hospital in Chandigarh on Tuesday. On this occasion, he inaugurated a newly constructed academic block, released a scientific journal and honoured dignitaries associated with the institution. He also congratulated BAMS students for their excellent examination results.

The Chief Minister said the Haryana government is continuously strengthening the AYUSH sector by upgrading infrastructure in Ayurvedic institutions, promoting research, and expanding opportunities for practitioners. He said Shri Krishna AYUSH University has been established in Kurukshetra at a cost of around Rs 500 crore, with the college affiliated to it.

He informed that AYUSH wings have been set up in all districts under the National Health Mission, with yoga experts appointed to strengthen preventive healthcare. For expanding AYUSH services at the grassroots level, 572 AYUSH medical officers have been recruited. So far, 400 Ayurvedic dispensaries and 138 sub-health centres have been upgraded into Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AYUSH), while Panchakarma centres are being established in every district.