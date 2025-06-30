Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir becomes first in world to use titanium for structural strength

Ayodhya: The grand Ram Mandir rising at the birthplace of Lord Ram is not just a symbol of spiritual resurgence, but it is also now setting a global precedent by merging modern engineering with ancient devotion.

In a first-of-its-kind innovation, the temple is incorporating titanium, a high-strength, corrosion-resistant metal, into its core architecture to ensure unparalleled durability.

According to officials of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, 32 intricately designed titanium grilles will be installed across three levels of the temple — the ground floor, first floor and second floor.

On Saturday, the first titanium grille was installed on a trial basis and was approved by the temple trust after inspection.

“This is the first temple in India—and likely the world—where titanium is being used for structural components,” said Nripendra Misra, Chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee. He explained that titanium was selected for its extraordinary longevity, with an estimated lifespan of over a thousand years, as well as its resistance to corrosion, extreme weather, and structural fatigue.

The titanium grilles have been fabricated by a central government institution, ensuring both quality and precision. The installation of all 32 grilles is expected to be completed by August 15.

Beyond the titanium innovation, Misra shared that construction work remains on schedule. The plinth and the surrounding parikota (peripheral wall) are nearing completion, with only one lakh cubic feet of Bansi Paharpur sandstone left to be placed out of the planned 14 lakh cubic feet. The temple complex features this pink sandstone extensively, chosen for its strength and traditional relevance in temple architecture.

One of the most striking features of the temple is its artistic portrayal of the Ramayana. An 800-foot-long mural of Ramkatha is being carved along the lower plinth. So far, 500 feet have already been completed, illustrating the life of Lord Ram from his birth to his coronation. The murals, sculpted in fine detail, seek to present not just mythology but also the ideals and moral values that Ram represents.

Additionally, the temple’s parikota will be adorned with 80 bronze murals narrating episodes from Ayodhya’s history and the Ramayana. Nearly 45 of these have already been installed.

Meanwhile, a separate structure—mirroring the dimensions of the previous temporary temple—is also being constructed. This temple will be built entirely out of seasoned teak wood (sagwan) and enclosed in a protective glass casing to withstand all weather conditions. This smaller shrine is expected to serve as a symbolic bridge between the earlier and current phases of the temple’s journey.

The ongoing work was reviewed during an inspection by Misra and other senior officials including Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Trust, trustee Anil Mishra, construction in-charge Gopal Rao, and chief architect Ashish Sompura.

With its blend of ancient stone, sacred storytelling, and now cutting-edge titanium, the Ram Mandir is positioning itself not just as a spiritual epicentre but also as a marvel of modern temple engineering. By mid-August, with titanium grilles in place and murals nearing completion, the temple will inch closer to its final form—uniting faith, art, and technology in a way that redefines sacred architecture for the generations to come.