Ayodhya’s grand Ram Temple to showcase divine splendor

Lucknow: The construction of Lord Shri Ram’s temple in Ayodhya is well underway, with a commitment to creating a grand and enduring structure.



The temple is being meticulously designed to ensure its safety and unique grandeur for centuries to come.

Plans are in motion to incorporate gold and silver embellishments on the main entrance of the sanctum sanctorum of Ramlala, though a final decision on this adornment is pending discussion.

Simultaneously, authorities have issued instructions to complete all groundwork on the temple’s ground floor by December 15.

The flooring for the sanctum sanctorum and the circumambulation path surrounding it has already been completed. Dr. Anil Mishra, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, confirmed the directive to have the ground floor of the Ram temple fully prepared by December 15.

He said that the sanctum sanctorum boasts exquisite Makrana marble decorations, and work is progressing on the ground floor, including the installation of underground electric wiring.

Additionally, construction is advancing swiftly on the Passenger Facilitation Center, with finishing touches being applied to the ground floor.

The two-day meeting of the Ram Temple Construction Committee, saw committee chairman Nripendra Mishra closely inspecting ten ongoing projects, including the temple itself. He emphasised the need to complete all work on the ground floor of the Ram temple by December 15, without exception. During his inspection of the Ram Janmabhoomi Path, Nripendra Mishra expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of progress.

He instructed the executive body of UPRNN to accelerate the installation of canopies along the path and to ensure that the path is fully equipped with all facilities by December.