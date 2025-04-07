Ayodhya witnesses divine spectacle of Ram Lalla’s ‘Surya Tilak’

Ayodhya: As the midday sun aligned with celestial precision, Ayodhya stood still in awe. At exactly 12 noon on Sunday, the forehead of Ram Lalla was illuminated by a focused beam of sunlight in a breathtaking Surya Tilak ceremony — a moment that blended science, tradition, and spiritual devotion into a timeless spectacle.

The occasion was the grand celebration of Ram Janmotsav, when thousands gathered in the temple town to honour the birth of Lord Ram. The highlight, however, was the meticulously engineered Surya Tilak ritual — a feat months in the making by scientists from ISRO and IITs, who used a calibrated array of mirrors and lenses to direct a 75 mm disc of sunlight onto the deity’s forehead for four uninterrupted minutes.

Ram Lalla, dressed in resplendent yellow garments adorned with gemstones and crowned with gold, appeared radiant as the Surya Tilak unfolded. The temple bells pealed in unison, chants of “Bhaye Pragat Kripala Deen Dayala, Kaushalya Hitkari” echoed through the complex, and many devotees were moved to tears as faith and technology met in divine synchrony.

The day began early with temple doors opening at 3:30 AM, allowing devotees to witness sacred rituals such as Shringar, Raag-Bhog, Aarti, and Darshan. The divine child form of Ram captivated all with its festive grandeur and spiritual energy. To ensure safety and smooth movement of devotees, Ayodhya was turned into a well-coordinated security zone. At Ayodhya Dham railway station, over 200 RPF personnel led by Inspector Yashwant Singh managed the crowd with three entry gates, two exit gates, and an emergency gate. Surveillance was tight, with 235 CCTV cameras monitoring the premises, and movement across railway tracks was strictly prohibited.

Additionally, three holding zones were created to manage the surge in visitors, allowing phased entry towards the temple. “Our focus was on both security and convenience,” said Inspector Singh.

The fair zone was divided into several zones and sectors, each under the supervision of magistrates and police personnel. Drawing from past experiences like the Maha Kumbh, Commissioner Gaurav Dayal ensured the deployment of shading structures, floor coverings, and route-wise crowd management systems near prominent pilgrimage sites like Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir and Hanuman Garhi.