Ayodhya voters celebrate fulfilled promise, seek further development

The year began with Ayodhya getting ready for the Ram temple consecration ceremony. Almost four months later, the excitement has settled down and some voters are crediting the BJP for fulfilling its promise while others feel that development should reach every corner of the district.

Prajjwal Singh, a resident of Arhgarha Chauraha, told PTI that Ayodhya's transformation began on January 22, when the Ram temple consecration ceremony was held.

"On January 22, 2024, the promise that was made to us by various BJP leaders was fulfilled in a grand manner. From that day, Ayodhya set out on the path of development," he said.

"The hospitality sector has seen visible growth. A number of eateries and food joints have come up. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath deserve a round of applause for such a positive transformation of Ayodhya," Prajjwal Singh told PTI.

He said there are some traffic woes in the area but they are temporary and will be resolved subsequently.

Tulsinagar resident Amit Pathak said growing up, he has witnessed the political and physical transformation of Ayodhya.

"No prime minister or chief minister has visited Ayodhya as many times as Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath. Electric buses, railway station beautification and airport inauguration are some examples of this transformation," he said, adding that today, it is easier to reach Ayodhya from any other part of the country.

Himanshu Varma, a resident of Nirmochan Chauraha, said Ayodhya has witnessed development and it will take time to reach the entire district.

Yashvendra Pratap Singh, a resident of the Khajurhat area of Ayodhya said there is no doubt the Ram temple has had a positive impact on the minds of people and that it has given an edge to the BJP over its rivals.

"However, infrastructure development should also take place in the outskirts of Ayodhya," he said.

"Holistic development of the entire district should take place. For example, the pilgrims who come to visit the Ram temple have to walk a few kilometers in scorching heat. There should be arrangements to provide water to them," he added.

Homeopathy doctor Indroneel Banerjee said issues like parking and sewerage system need attention.

"These elections will definitely be fought by the ruling party in the name of Lord Ram. A number of positive things have happened. The service sector has benefited in the last four months thanks to the Ram temple," he said.

"But some problems like lack of parking space remain. For a city which wants to take the next step in road traffic management, having parking lots is essential. The sewerage system could be a challenge in the days to come. We will come to know what steps have been taken to tackle waterlogging," he said.

Shailesh Singh, a resident of the Balapakauli area, said rest houses should be built for pilgrims and steps should be taken to minimize traffic jams.

For Adarsh Prakash, inflation and income tax relief and not Ram temple are the main issues in this election.

Polling in the Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency will be held in the fifth round of the seven-phase elections on May 20. It comprises five assembly segments -- Dariyabad, Rudauli, Mikipur (SC), Bikapur and Ayodhya

Of these, Dariyabad is located in neighboring Barabanki district and the remaining four assembly segments are in Ayodhya district.

There are 19,27,459 eligible voters in the Faizabad constituency.

Thirteen candidates are in the fray, including sitting BJP MP Lallu Singh and Samajwadi Party's sitting Milkipur MLA Awadhesh Prasad.

Lallu Singh is eyeing a hat-trick from the seat.