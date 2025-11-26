Ayodhya turns into ‘cultural canvas’ as saffron flag rises atop Ram temple

Ayodhya: Ayodhya was soaked in devotional splendour on Tuesday as a grand flag-hoisting ceremony at the Ram temple concluded in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, marking the formal completion of the shrine’s construction.

The auspicious occasion, held on Vivah Panchami, saw the temple town turn into a vast cultural arena as more than 500 artistes from across Uttar Pradesh infused the city with music, dance and traditional performances under a cultural programme organised by the state’s Culture department.

Thousands of devotees streamed into Ayodhya earlier in the morning, chanting “Jai Shri Ram”, as anticipation built for the ceremonial hoisting of the saffron flag -- the Dhwaj Arohan -- atop the temple’s shikhar.

The rituals culminated with PM Modi raising the right-angled triangular flag, 10 feet high and 20 feet long, adorned with the Sun symbol, “Om” and the Kovidara tree.

What followed was a resplendent display of Uttar Pradesh’s folk traditions, with stages set up from the Maharshi Valmiki Airport to Ram ki Paidi reverberating with the sound of classical instruments, folk dances and devotional music. More than 500 artistes participated in the event on Monday and Tuesday, presenting the Brij, Awadhi, Bundelkhandi, Purvanchali and Terai folk art forms.

Musicians from Lucknow’s Bhatkhande Culture University mesmerised the audience with shehnai, sarangi, pakhawaj, flute, sarod and sitar renditions. Sufi singing, bhajan performances and Brij folk vocals -- each group featuring seven to 12 artistes -- also drew large crowds.

The performers hailed from Unnao, Muzaffarnagar, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj and other districts.

Earlier in the day, visiting seers and pilgrims spoke of the emotional significance of witnessing the flag-hoisting ceremony, calling it a “moment realised after centuries”.

Swami Narottamanand Giri of Rae Bareli said it was “a day of immense fortune”.

Ninety-five-year-old seer Devendranand Giri said that he had never imagined that he would see the temple completed in his lifetime.

PM Modi said the “wounds and pain of centuries are healing” as India marks the formal completion of the Ram temple here.

Bhagwat described the saffron flag as a symbol of dharma that guides harmony “from individual life to family life and the entire creation”.

Adityanath said the ceremony marked “the beginning of a new era”, adding that the temple represented the faith and pride of 140 crore Indians.