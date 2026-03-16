Ayodhya to witness another historic celebration

Ayodhya: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the holy city of Ayodhya is set to witness another historic and spiritual celebration. On March 19, Shri Ram Yantra will be ceremonially installed at Ram Mandir. Ceremony will be attended by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, as chief guest.



Event is being organized on the auspicious occasion of 'Varsh Pratipada', the first day of Chaitra Navratri, which marks the beginning of Hindu New Year. Uttar Pradesh government and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust have prepared an elaborate plan to make the event grand.

According to the Trust’s General Secretary Champat Rai, Shri Ram Yantra was sent to Ayodhya two years ago through a ceremonial procession by Vijayendra Saraswati. Based on Vedic mathematics and geometric patterns, this sacred yantra is believed to be the abode of divine energies and is said to attract positive spiritual vibrations. At present, the yantra is being worshipped regularly before Raja Ram and by March 19 it will be placed on the second floor of Ram Temple.

A nine-day Vedic ritual has already begun, involving learned priests and scholars from South India, Varanasi and Ayodhya. Overall, about 7,000 people are expected to attend this historic ceremony, including distinguished individuals from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand who played a significant role in temple’s construction.

President Droupadi Murmu will arrive in Ayodhya at around 11:00 AM, where she will be welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

She will then enter the temple premises and perform prayers for Shri Ram Yantra. Main installation ritual will take place at 11:55 AM during the auspicious Abhijit Muhurat amid Vedic chants. After the ritual, President will receive prasad, have a meal and later depart.

Around 300 saints and distinguished guests from UP and Uttarakhand will attend the event. Spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi from Kerala will arrive in Ayodhya by train with 1,000 devotees.

Special invitations have also been sent to individuals and organizations that contributed significantly to the temple’s construction, including representatives from Larsen & Toubro and Tata Group, as well as the family of architect Chandrakant Sompura from Gujarat. About 1,800 craftsmen and workers involved in carving stones, wood, marble, sculpting pillars, creating the idol of Lord Ram and preparing temple garments have also been invited.

Strict security arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth conduct of ceremony. All guests will receive special QR-coded passes. Mobile phones, weapons and personal security staff will not be allowed inside the temple complex. Only followers of Sikh faith will be permitted to carry a Kirpan.

Since the event falls on first day of Chaitra Navratri, special fasting (fruit-based) meals will be arranged for the guests. Regular devotees will still be able to have darshan of Ram Lalla, although the schedule may be temporarily adjusted.

Government led by Yogi Adityanath has prepared a comprehensive plan to make the event grand. Special attention is being given to cleanliness, decoration and arrangements in the temple complex.

The event is not only significant from a religious perspective but will also serve as an opportunity to honor thousands of workers and contributors involved in building the Ram Temple. This celebration in Ayodhya is expected to become a moment of faith and pride for the entire nation.