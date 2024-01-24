Ayodhya Temple: over 3 lakh devotees offer prayer

On the second day after the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol, a sea of devotees continued to surge towards the newly built Ram Temple here, eager to catch a glimpse of the deity.

Defying the chill and navigating tight security, an estimated 3 lakh devotees offered prayers to Ram Lalla, adding to the 5 lakh who had darshan on Tuesday, the day when the temple was opened for the public.

Amid massive rush of devotees in Ayodhya, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with top officials in Lucknow to review the steps taken for crowd management and advised VIPs planning to visit the temple to inform the authorities in advance.

A district administration official said an estimated three lakh people had offered prayers at the Ram Temple till Wednesday afternoon. Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the police have come up with a better queuing system for the devotees, adding that the situation was under control. Principal Secretary, Home, Sanjay Prasad said that a public facilitation centre has been set up and a different exit route has been put in place to avoid overcrowding.

Roadways buses plying from the neighbouring district of Sultanpur to Ayodhya were also stopped for crowd control. Roads leading to Ayodhya also witnessed a huge rush of vehicles.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed arrangements made at the temple complex to manage crowds and advised VIPs to give advance information about their visits.

“A multitude of devotees from across the country are flocking to Ayodhya Dham, eager to catch a glimpse of their revered deity Lord Shri Ram. Given the extraordinary influx, VIPs and distinguished individuals... it would be appropriate for them to inform the local administration, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, or the Uttar Pradesh Government a week in advance before scheduling their visit,” the statement quoted the chief minister as saying.

He also directed officials to stop additional roadways buses to Ayodhya for now. “Special consideration should be given to the elderly, children and women in queues. In line with the sentiments of the visitors, Ram Bhajans should be played at low volume on major roads. It is imperative that the behaviour of security personnel is dignified,” he said.

He said a designated holding area capable of accommodating a large number of visitors should be established. “Gradually release devotees from this area for darshan to ensure a smooth flow. Implement arrangements to safeguard their belongings such as luggage, shoes, slippers, and mobile devices,” he added.

The chief minister asked officials to ensure availability of drinking water at different locations for the devotees standing in queues and arrange wheelchairs for the elderly and disabled. He also directed them to make provisions for bonfires and to lay out jute mats on Ram Path, Bhakti Path, Dharma Path and Janmabhoomi Path in view of the cold weather.

He asked officials to take strict action against unruly elements who may try to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in Ayodhya on the coming Republic Day.