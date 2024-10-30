Ayodhya sets world record with over 25 lakh diyas lit

Ayodhya: Ayodhya’s eighth Deepotsav festival transported thousands of devotees back to the era of ‘Treta Yuga’, commemorating the first Diwali since the consecration of Lord Ram Lalla in the newly constructed Ram Temple.

The event, steeped in spirituality and grandeur, saw an astounding 25 lakh oil lamps illuminating the city, breaking last year’s record and earning Ayodhya a world record yet again. This year’s Deepotsav holds particular significance as it follows the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22.

The Guinness World Records team honoured the achievement by presenting a certificate to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, recognising the extraordinary feat, monitored in real time by drone cameras to ensure compliance with the stringent guidelines.

“Over 30,000 volunteers, largely college students, contributed tirelessly to maintain the meticulously designed lamp pattern, ensuring each lamp stayed lit for the prescribed duration,” shared Pratibha Goyal, vice-chancellor of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, who coordinated the remarkable volunteer effort.

The festivities commenced with 18 spectacular Ramayana-themed tableaux departing from Saket Mahavidyalaya at 10 a.m, captivating onlookers along their route. By 3:30 p.m., as Lord Ram’s symbolic aircraft touched down at a helipad on the Saryu Riverbank, the atmosphere surged with chants of “Jai Shri Ram.”

Lord Ram, along with Mother Sita and Lakshman, was ceremoniously received by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and other dignitaries, and was later escorted to Ram Katha Park for the grand coronation ceremony led by saints and government leaders.

As dusk fell, Ayodhya was enveloped in the light of 25 lakh diyas across 55 ghats along the Saryu, a record-breaking effort involving thousands of volunteers who ignited the lamps in unison, bathing the city in a golden glow that symbolised both devotion and pride.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke at the ceremony, reflecting on the historic journey to today’s Deepotsav. “When I first came to the Deepotsav in 2017, people only had one request: ‘Yogi ji, please build the temple,’ and that promise has now been fulfilled,” he said, noting that Ayodhya’s development now mirrors the promises made by the Prime Minister.

The day saw several launches, including the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Mobile App and the book ‘Hriday Mein Ram’, authored by Ayodhya Mayor Girishpati Tripathi. Chief Minister Adityanath remarked that projects worth Rs 31,000 crore are currently underway in Ayodhya, transforming the city with modern infrastructure like four-lane roads, flyovers, and the specially constructed Shri Ram Path and Dharmapath.

Comparing modern developments to Treta Yuga’s ‘Pushpak Viman’, he lauded the daily influx of aircraft into Ayodhya as a sign of the city’s growing prominence and accessibility.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat underscored India’s cultural and scientific heritage, commending the nation’s resilient Sanatan Dharma practitioners for preserving its traditions.

He highlighted Ayodhya’s resurgence as a global cultural beacon following the construction of the Ram Temple.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak spoke of Ayodhya’s all-around progress under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, while Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh expressed gratitude to the saints for their role in realising the 500-year dream of constructing the Ram Temple, stating, “Since 2017, we’ve set new records each year, celebrating Deepotsav with Ayodhya’s people and the world.”

As Ayodhya glistened under millions of diyas, the celebrations reflected not just the city’s spiritual heritage but also its transformation into a modern pilgrimage site, embodying the deep connection of faith that continues to unite millions in India and beyond.