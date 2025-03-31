Ayodhya sees massive devotee turnout on first day of Navratri

Ayodhya: With elaborate security arrangements in place by the Yogi Adityanath government, thousands of devotees thronged the historic temples of Ayodhya to offer prayers on the first day of Navratri. From the early hours of the morning, long queues of worshippers were seen at various temples, seeking the blessings of Goddess Shailputri.

Major temples, including Badi Devkali, the ‘Kuldevi’ (family deity) of Lord Ram, and Chhoti Devkali, the Kuldevi of Goddess Sita, witnessed an overwhelming influx of devotees eager for darshan.

Chants of “Jai Mata Di” echoed throughout the sacred city as devotees commenced the nine-day festival by performing Kalash Sthapana (sacred urn installation) in their homes, marking the arrival of the Goddess. By dawn, temple premises were abuzz with activity, as crowds gathered, filling the atmosphere with devotional songs and Vedic chants.

The temples in Ayodhya were beautifully decorated with flowers and colourful lights. On the auspicious occasion of Nav Samvatsar 2082 (Chaitra Shukla Pratipada), devotees offered Arghya (water oblation) to the rising sun in the sacred Sarayu River, praying for peace and prosperity in Ayodhya.

After offering prayers at the Devi temples, devotees visited Ram Mandir and Hanuman Garhi, where large crowds continued to gather late into the night.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajkaran Nayyar stated that extensive security arrangements have been made in and around the temples.

A massive influx of devotees is expected on Ram Navami, and the administration is working to ensure a smooth and well-organized darshan experience for all while maintaining strict security protocols, the SSP added.