Ayodhya scripts history again as 26 lakh diyas illuminate Saryu, sets world records

Ayodhya: The sacred city of Lord Ram’s birth glowed in divine splendour on Sunday evening as more than 26 lakh diyas lit up the ghats of the Saryu River, marking Deepotsav 2025 as an unforgettable spectacle of faith, unity and devotion.

Ayodhya entered the Guinness Book of World Records for the ninth consecutive year, with 26.11 lakh earthen lamps illuminating 56 ghats of Ram Ki Paidi. After a drone-assisted count, Guinness representatives Swapnil Dangarikar and consultant Nischal Barot formally announced the new record in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Minister Suryapratap Shahi.

A second record was set for the grand Sarayu Aarti, where 2,100 Vedic priests performed the ritual simultaneously. This is the second time the Yogi government has achieved this unique feat, blending devotion with precision on a monumental scale.

This year’s three-day Deepotsav has become a symbol of people’s participation, cultural pride and technological innovation. Over 33,000 volunteers — including students, teachers and community members — coordinated by Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, played a vital role in arranging the diyas across 56 ghats.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has stirred a major controversy ahead of Diwali with remarks questioning the need for spending on diyas and candles during the festival. His comments, comparing Diwali to Christmas celebrations, have drawn sharp criticism from Hindu groups and political opponents.