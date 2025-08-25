Ayodhya royal scion Vimlendra Mohan passes away

Ayodhya: Ayodhya was plunged into mourning on Saturday night following the death of Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, popularly known as Raja Saheb, the head of the Ayodhya Raj Sadan and trustee of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust. He passed away at his residence after a sudden drop in blood pressure. He was 75.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over his demise and offered condolences on social media. “The death of Raj Sadan chief Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra is an irreparable loss. My heartfelt condolences are with the bereaved family. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at His feet and give the family strength to bear this grief. Om Shanti,” he wrote.

According to his brother, Shailendra Mohan Mishra, Raja Saheb’s health declined sharply on Saturday evening. “Doctors were called immediately, but his condition worsened very quickly. He passed away peacefully at Raj Sadan,” Shailendra said.

Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra was widely respected not only as the custodian of Ayodhya’s royal legacy but also as a prominent figure in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Locals recall his steady support during critical phases of the temple campaign.

Beyond politics and religion, he was remembered as a patron of cultural events and education. “He believed Ayodhya’s strength lay in its traditions. At the same time, he encouraged the younger generation to embrace modern education. His absence will be deeply felt,” said Uma Shankar Pandey, a school principal.

His demise has created an atmosphere of grief across Uttar Pradesh, with ministers, lawmakers and religious leaders reaching Ayodhya to pay their respects.