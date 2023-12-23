Ayodhya: Rehearsal for consecration on Dec 30

Ayodhya: In light of the consecration of Shri Ram Lala in the revered temple, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has announced a grand rehearsal for the upcoming event scheduled for January 22. The rehearsal, set to take place on December 30 will coincide with the inauguration of the international airport and grand railway station in Ayodhya, a ceremony to be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



During his recent visit to Ayodhya on Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised the importance of ensuring that the preparations for the December 30 event mirror those for the Pran Pratishtha program on January 22. The chief minister has directed officials to treat the December event as a grand rehearsal for the monumental occasion.

On December 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to gift Ayodhya transformative projects valued at thousands of crores, including an international airport and a grand railway station. CM Yogi Adityanath, during his recent visit, instructed the Chief Secretary to oversee the decoration of Ayodhya in a manner consistent with the preparations for the consecration program on January 22.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued clear instructions for the decoration of the four main roads in Ayodhya, namely Ram Path, Bhakti Path, Janmabhoomi Path, and Dharma Path.