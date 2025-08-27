Ayodhya: Ramayana-themed Wax Museum to open in Oct

Ayodhya: A grand wax museum dedicated to Lord Ram and key characters of the Ramayana is set to open for devotees and tourists in Ayodhya this October. The museum, spread over 10,000 square feet on the Parikrama Marg, is being developed as a major addition to the city’s cultural and religious attractions. The project, which has already incurred an expenditure of Rs 7.5 crore, will feature wax statues of nearly 50 characters from the Ramayana — including Ram, Sita, Lakshman, Hanuman, Sugriva and Jatayu. Designed to appear lifelike, the statues are being crafted with the expertise of a Maharashtra-based institution in collaboration with specialists from Kerala.

Officials said the wax museum would combine modern technology with traditional art to create an immersive experience. Visitors will first encounter a replica of Lord Ram’s temple before moving on to depictions of major episodes such as the Ram-Ravana war, Sita’s abduction, Hanuman’s Lanka journey and the construction of the Ram Setu. The exhibits will be enhanced with audio-visual effects and interactive displays, giving the impression of stepping back into the Ramayana era.

Commissioner Rajesh Kumar said the project was another step toward transforming Ayodhya into a world-class religious and cultural hub. “The inauguration of the wax museum during Deepotsav will make the festival even more memorable,” he said. He added that alongside the museum, work on widening roads, beautifying the Sarayu ghats and other infrastructure upgrades was also underway.

The museum is being developed under the public-private partnership (PPP) model and will be closely monitored by the municipal corporation. Municipal Commissioner Jayendra Kumar said the facility would add a new dimension to Ayodhya’s cultural heritage while boosting religious tourism. Ayodhya, already home to landmarks like the Ram Mandir, Hanumangarhi, Kanak Bhavan and the ghats of the Sarayu, attracts lakhs of devotees every year. The wax museum is expected to further enhance the city’s appeal as a global spiritual destination.