Ayodhya: Ram Mandir construction panel begins 3-day meeting

Ayodhya: The Ram Mandir Construction Committee has begun its three-day meeting in Ayodhya to review

ongoing works and finalise the next phase of temple development.

Chairman Nripendra Misra addressed the media on Thursday and announced that the idol of Ram Darbar will be installed on the temple’s first floor on May 23.

Additionally, the idol of Lakshman in the adjacent Sheshavatar temple will be installed by May 30.

The consecration ceremony (pran pratishtha) of the Ram Darbar is scheduled to begin on June 3 and will continue until June 5.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will decide when devotees can begin darshan of the Ram Darbar on the first floor of the temple.

To ensure safety and crowd management, access to the first floor will be regulated through a pass system. A total of 750 devotees will be allowed per day, with 50 passes issued every hour on a first-come, first-served basis.

Misra also shared details of a structural assessment that will be conducted over the next three months to study the load factor of the temple.

Scientists from Roorkee have recommended limiting access to 50 people per hour during this period.

Ten sensors have been installed in the temple to monitor structural movement. These sensors are capable of detecting any shift in the stones and can also provide early warnings in case of seismic activity.

The temple complex is being developed with high attention to safety and sustainability.