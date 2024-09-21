Ayodhya mosque trust disbands committees, eyes FCRA clearances

Lucknow: The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF), set up by the Sunni Central Waqf Board to oversee the construction of the Dhannipur mosque in Ayodhya, has dissolved four committees, including one meant for the shrine’s development, as it looks to speed up resource mobilisation for the project that has been hit by a severe fund crunch.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the IICF, its chief trustee and Sunni Central Waqf Board chairman Zufar Faruqi, who chaired the meet in Lucknow on Thursday, told news agency.

The IICF is now focused on “better coordination” and speeding up the process of securing the mandatory clearances under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), after which it would be able to seek donations from the community overseas, members of the trust said.

The IICF members admitted that it is “rather embarrassing” that only about “Rs 1 crore have been raised in the last four years”, since a five-acre plot was allotted in Dhannipur village of Ayodhya district in Uttar Pradesh as the new site for a mosque that was pulled down by a mob on December 6, 1992.

“The trust furnished all necessary details in this regard to the Centre in March and now, the entire focus is on speeding up the mosque-construction project by securing the necessary clearances,” The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation secretary Athar Husain told news agency.

The committees that have been disbanded are the administrative committee, the finance committee, the development committee -- Masjid Muhammad Bin Abdullah -- and the media and publicity committee.

No reason was assigned for the move but the The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation members said the decision is aimed at ensuring “better focus” on securing the clearances so that the mosque-construction project

that has virtually been in limbo takes off.