Ayodhya Mosque to take traditional shape after oval dome design fails to win support

Lucknow: The mosque in Ayodhya’s Dhannipur village, announced as part of the Supreme Court’s 2019 verdict, is set to undergo a major transformation. After five years of debate and hesitation, the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) has decided to abandon its earlier futuristic design with an oval glass dome and opt for a traditional style that echoes Awadhi architecture.

When the original blueprint was unveiled in 2020, its modern lines and glass façade were described as a bold departure from convention. But for many in the community, the design looked less like a mosque and more like an auditorium or convention hall. The absence of minarets and the use of steel and glass instead of brick and mortar left worshippers cold.

“People could not connect with it,” said a trust member familiar with the consultations. “They wanted a structure that looked and felt like a mosque. The modern design might have been innovative, but it failed to touch hearts.”

The lack of enthusiasm also reflected in funding. Donors were reluctant to contribute, and feedback collected over several years reinforced the view that the project needed a more conventional character. Without wide support, the plan never gained momentum.

The revised blueprint, prepared by architect Imran Sheikh and his team, draws inspiration from Awadhi tradition. It features five minarets, a classical dome, and the use of local materials. Trust chairman Zufar Ahmad Faruqi, who also heads the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board, said the shift was necessary to align with community sentiment. “This new design respects both religious feelings and regional heritage. The earlier one simply did not make the mark,” he said.

The mosque complex is also being envisioned as a hub of community service. Plans include a 500-bed hospital, schools, a museum dedicated to freedom fighter Ahmadullah Shah, and public facilities. To accommodate these features, the trust is seeking additional land.