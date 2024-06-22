Ayodhya: Lack of water drainage at Ram Mandir’s sanctum sanctorum concerns priests

Ayodhya: The newly constructed Ram Mandir, built at a cost exceeding Rs 1,000 crores, is facing significant technical deficiencies in its sanctum sanctorum, creating substantial challenges for the priests. The primary issue is the drainage system, which lacks an outlet for water.



The water used in daily rituals remains stagnant, raising concerns for both the priests and the temple authorities. According to a priest who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the ritual of bathing Ramlala, performed every day before his adornment ceremony, involves using water from the Saryu River and a mixture called Madhu Purk, containing milk, curd, ghee, and honey. This is followed by another bath with Saryu water.

“However, there is no provision for draining the water that collects on the floor after these rituals,” the priest complained.

Currently, a large plate is placed to catch the water, which is then offered to plants. Any remaining water is manually dried, a makeshift solution that poses a continuous challenge for the priests.

The priest noted that no consideration was given to the ritual bathing of Bhagwan Ram during the temple’s construction, resulting in the absence of a drainage outlet in the sanctum sanctorum.

Engineers from L&T, the construction company, have been informed and are seeking a solution.

To protect Ramlala from the heat, two tower air conditioners have been installed, but they are proving inadequate. The technical deficiencies also prevent the installation of a more efficient cooling system within the sanctum sanctorum.

The intricately carved stone structure requires significant alterations for AC installation or creating a drainage system. Altering these stones would spoil the sanctum’s aesthetics and is technically challenging due to the interlocking construction method.

“The engineers of Ram Mandir are actively seeking solutions to these problems,” the priest added.

“The Ram Mandir Trust faces the difficult task of preserving the sanctum sanctorum’s beauty while addressing these technical issues. As engineers deliberate on potential solutions, the priests and devotees hope for a resolution that maintains the sanctity and integrity of this revered space.”