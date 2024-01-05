Ayodhya gears up for global spotlight with ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ ceremony & int’l kite festival

Lucknow: In a bid to globally promote Ayodhya and showcase its industrial potential, the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ ceremony is slated to be conducted in Ramnagar during the third or fourth week of February. This strategic move aligns with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, aiming to fulfill the global interest in the Ram temple and highlight the state’s industrial prowess.



Following the grand ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony on January 22, the government’s focus will shift to the preparations for the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ ceremony. The event is expected to witness the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth at least Rs 10 lakh crore.

‘While the date is yet to be finalised, departments have received specific targets, and regular progress reports are being sought. The timing of the ceremony is strategically positioned just before the Lok Sabha election notifications are issued,’ a senior government official said. Ayodhya, among several sites considered for the grand ceremony, has emerged as the most preferred destination, according to sources in the Industrial Development Department. The city’s selection is seen as a strategic move to brand Ayodhya globally through the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ ceremony. The event is expected to pave the way for industrial opportunities in the pilgrimage site, emphasising the state government’s commitment to comprehensive development.

As part of the preparations, the Yogi government plans to organise the International Kite Festival in Ayodhya between January 19 and 21. The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) is inviting applications for event management agencies, with the festival expected to draw renowned kite flyers from across the country and the world. The festival will feature VVIP lounges, seating arrangements for spectators, and culinary delights showcasing local flavors.

In parallel, doctors from medical colleges across the state are gearing up to serve devotees in Ayodhya. The National Medicos Organization (NMO) has mobilised teams to organise healthcare camps at approximately 13 locations in Ayodhya. Resident doctors and faculty members will provide consultations and dispense free medicines, with specialised doctors participating in each camp.

Concrete preparations are underway in the health sector, with two temporary hospitals of 20 beds each being constructed in Ayodhya. Additionally, around 109 ambulances will be deployed, and the trauma center of Rajarshi Dashrath Medical College will be expanded to accommodate 50 beds. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has emphasised the proper maintenance of oxygen plants, blood banks, and other facilities.