Ayodhya gears up for ‘Deepotsav’

Ayodhya: The enthusiasm of devotees for the ‘Deepotsav’ celebrations in Ayodhya has reached its peak, with all online slots for ‘darshan’ at the Ram temple almost fully reserved until October 29, officials said on Thursday.

Over the past eight years, Deepotsav in Ayodhya has evolved into a globally recognised spectacle, setting world records for lighting lakhs of diyas along the banks of the Saryu River and at prominent temples across the holy city.

According to the Ram Mandir Trust, record-breaking online bookings have been made this year, with thousands of passes secured within hours of opening.

Separate online bookings for ‘Ram Darbar’ darshan are also sold out till November 29, and the online pass facility will reopen at midnight on October 29.

The Trust said that approximately 300 online and 3,000 offline VIP passes are issued daily to ensure a smooth darshan experience for the devotees visiting Ram Lala and Raja Ram Darbar.

Both morning and evening ‘aarti’ slots are covered under these passes. The high demand for VIP slots has also led to an influx of calls and inquiries to the Trust office and helpline.

The city’s hospitality sector is witnessing similar excitement. Hotels across Ayodhya are reporting full occupancy for the festival week, with bookings for October 18 and 19 completely sold out.

“We are receiving booking inquiries daily, but all our rooms are fully booked till the end of this month,” Vishal Ganjoor, a local hotelier, said.

Deepotsav, the grand annual celebration marking Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya after exile, is expected to draw lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad this year.

Diwali holds special significance for Ayodhya, as it marks the return of Ram, Sita, and Lakshman to the city after 14 years of exile, and the victory of good over evil, according to Ramayana.

The festival symbolises light triumphing over darkness and righteousness prevailing over injustice.

Every year, Ayodhya celebrates the occasion by illuminating the city with countless earthen lamps, recreating the divine welcome that, according to legend, greeted Ram upon his homecoming.

This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 20, and preparations for the grand Deepotsav are already in full swing.

The city is being adorned with intricate lighting, themed decorations, and cultural tableaux depicting scenes from the Ramayana.

Authorities have ramped up security, crowd management, and hospitality arrangements to ensure a seamless experience for pilgrims and tourists.