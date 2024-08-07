Ayodhya gangrape: Nishad delegation meets UP CM, extends support for action taken against accused

Lucknow/Ayodhya (UP): A delegation of the Nishad community on Wednesday met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya and expressed satisfaction with the action taken so far in the gangrape case of the 12-year-old girl in Ayodhya, an official statement said. During the 15-minute meeting, the chief minister assured the community that the perpetrators of the heinous crime against the girl would receive the strictest possible punishment, with no leniency, the statement issued here said. The delegation expressed their support for the legal action being taken against the accused SP leader Moid Khan, it said. Those who met the chief minister include community representatives Mahant Ramsevak Das Nishad, Anju Nishad, Durga Prasad Nishad, Sandeep Nishad, Manjeet Nishad, Asharam Nishad, and Vishnu Nishad, it added. After the meeting with the delegation in Ayodhya, the chief minister emphasised that the safety of the victim and her family is the government's top priority.

The state government is "committed to ensuring justice for the victim in every circumstance", he wrote on X. "The safety of the girl and her family remains our highest priority. Our government stands with her family with utmost dedication and sensitivity. The strictest action will be taken against the culprits of this incident, which has brought shame to humanity." UP Police on July 30 arrested Moid Khan, who ran a bakery in Ayodhya district's Bhadarsa Nagar, and his employee Raju Khan, in connection with the minor's rape. Both accused allegedly raped the girl two months ago and also video recorded the act. The incident came to light after the girl was found to be pregnant during a medical check-up, police said. During the recent Monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Adityanath condemned the incident and promised justice in the matter and strict action against the guilty.

He had also criticised the Samajwadi Party for being lenient towards the accused. He had met the rape survivor's mother in Lucknow last week, assuring her of stringent action against those responsible. Following the chief minister's instructions, a member of the State Child Protection Commission visited the girl and her family to offer support. An immediate financial aid of Rs 5 lakh was provided to assist the rape survivor's kin. A delegation of BJP leaders had also met with the victim's family, assuring them of firm action against the culprits by the Yogi government.