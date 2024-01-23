Ayodhya consecration proclamation of Ram Rajya: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Ayodhya (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday declared that the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya signifies the establishment of ‘Ram Rajya,’ a society marked by harmony without discrimination. He expressed confidence that the streets of Ayodhya would no longer witness gunfire or curfews, ushering in an era of cultural and spiritual richness.



Addressing a gathering of dignitaries, including influential figures from various domains, Adityanath, after the consecration ceremony, emphasised the historic significance of this national pride moment, which culminated after a wait of 500 years. He referred to the Ram temple as the “rashtra mandir” (national temple).

The ceremony, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and watched by millions on television across the nation, attracted around 8,000 attendees, including spiritual leaders, participants in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, and celebrities from entertainment, sports, and industry.

Adityanath expressed the emotional resonance of the occasion, stating, “The whole nation has become ‘Ram maye’ (immersed in the devotion of Lord Ram). It seems that we have arrived in ‘Treta Yug,’” referring to the Hindu belief that the Ramayana unfolded in the ‘Treta Yug,’ one of the four ages in Hinduism.

He emphasised the temple’s significance as the ‘rashtra mandir,’ asserting that the consecration of the Shri Ram Lalla idol is a historic occasion of national pride. Adityanath envisioned an Ayodhya free from the sound of bullets and curfews, envisioning a city adorned with ‘Deepotsav,’ ‘Ramotsav,’ and ‘Shri Ram Sankirtan,’ symbolising the proclamation of Ram Rajya.

“Ram Rajya symbolises a harmonious society without discrimination and is the basis of our prime minister’s policies, thoughts, and plans,” he stated.

Adityanath highlighted the unique historical aspect, noting that this is perhaps the first instance globally where the majority community patiently waited for nearly 500 years for the construction of a temple at the birthplace of their God within their own country. He commended the collective effort of saints, ascetics, Nihangs, intellectuals, politicians, and tribals from all sections of society who, irrespective of caste, ideology, philosophy, or method of worship, sacrificed for the cause of Ram.

Acknowledging Ayodhya’s historical challenges, Adityanath credited the teachings of Ram for instilling patience and restraint in overcoming adversities. He declared that the entire world is now admiring the glory of Ayodhya, which is being established as the cultural capital of the world.

Praising the sculptor Arun Yogiraj from Mysuru for crafting the 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla, Adityanath expressed gratitude for bringing to life the image residing in people’s minds. He also thanked Prime Minister Modi for realising the long-cherished dream of the Ram temple, highlighting the confidence Indians had in 2014 when Modi assumed office that the temple would be built.