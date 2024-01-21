Ayodhya all decked up for Jan 22 consecration of Ram Temple

AYODHYA: All eyes are riveted on this holy city in Uttar Pradesh where the consecration ceremony of the grand Ram temple will be held with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the celebrations in the presence of thousands of dignitaries.



Atmosphere in Ayodhya is already imbued with religious fervour and enthusiasm among the people as the temple town has been decorated with flowers and special lights for the mega event.

The temple will be decked up with special floral designs, lending a layer of divinity, freshness, fragrance and aesthetic appeal. Trust officials are busy guiding the teams engaged in elaborate floral decoration and illumination work involving decorative lights.

Trust officials said that inside the garbh griha, the traditional diya will be lit and stress will be on having a soft illumination on the inner side of the temple to highlight the architectural elements.

The new 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla, carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Thursday. The first image of the new idol placed inside the sanctum sanctorum with eyes covered with a cloth has already surfaced.

The temple complex, built in the traditional Nagara style, will be 380 feet long (east-west direction), 250 feet wide and 161 feet high. Each floor of the temple will be 20 ft high and have a total of 392 pillars and 44 gates. The temple is a shining example of traditional Indian heritage architecture which has incorporated the latest scientific techniques for construction so that it can last for centuries.

Ayodhya town is already witnessing a number of development projects with newly relaid pathways and roads. A new airport and renovated railway station came into operation only a few weeks ago.

Along the Ram Path, where saffron flags bearing images of Lord Ram and the temple

are on sale, the Uttar Pradesh government and other organisations have put up huge banners depicting the Ram temple along with photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

On the day of Pran Pratishtha, specially made prasad (offering) will be served which will have special thepla, almond sweets, pea-stuffed breads. Reports said that a 1265 kg ladoos which will be offered as prasad have reached Karsevakpuram

here from Hyderabad.