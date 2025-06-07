Ayodhya: 45 kg of gold used in Ram Temple

Ayodhya: A total of 45 kilograms of pure gold has been used in the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, according to Nripendra Mishra, the chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee.

Mishra informed on Friday, a day after the consecration of the Ram Darbar on the first floor of the temple complex.

He said the estimated value of the gold, excluding taxes, is around Rs 50 crore. Gold has been used extensively in the doors on the ground floor of the temple and the throne of Lord Ram. He added that gold work is still ongoing in the Sheshavatar Temple.

While the main structure of the Ram Temple has been completed, other parts of the temple complex, including the museum, auditorium, and guest house, are still under construction. These are expected to be completed by December 2025.

Following the consecration of the Ram Darbar, Mishra said arrangements are being made for controlled public access to the sacred space.

For now, only a limited number of devotees will be allowed to visit the Ram Darbar, and entry will be regulated through passes, which will be issued free of cost.

The consecration ceremony has drawn large crowds to the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Champat Rai, Secretary of Ram temple trust, said that on Thursday the consecration ceremony of seven idols was completed at the temple.

He stated that the idols installed on the first floor above the sanctum sanctorum include Ram Darbar in the middle, a Shivalinga in the north eastern corner, a Ganapati idol in the southeastern corner, Hanuman idol in the middle of the southern side, Surya in the south western corner, Bhagwati in the north western corner, and Annapurna Mata in the middle of the northern side.