Chennai: The cadets of SRMNCC have been conducting a series of awareness events under the banner of Thalir which is conducted by Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University as part of the 14th CADO FIESTA 2023. On Wednesday an event was organised near the Labour Statue on Marina Beach, Chennai.

The aim of the event was to spread awareness about the Labour Laws and how the people can be benefitted from them. The cadets spoke about the 4 labour codes.