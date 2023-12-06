Awareness about CPR training paramount: Min

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasised on Wednesday the need of educating the public about the significance of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training in order to save lives and offer immediate aid in the event of cardiac arrest.

He launched a nationwide public awareness programme by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences on CPR training in which more than 20 lakh people participated. Along with Ministers of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar and SP Singh Baghel, Mandaviya received training in CPR technique.

“It is imperative that a patient is administered treatment immediately upon suffering a cardiac arrest. Hence awareness and adequate training in CPR is paramount,” he said while lauding the initiative of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences.

This is the first CPR awareness program in the country that has been conducted on a national level.