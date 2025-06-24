Avoid rumours in Pahalgam attack case: NIA

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has urged media channels and the general public to avoid speculation in the current investigation of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

The agency stressed that certain reports in mainstream and social media relating to the identities and sketches of the terrorists involved are speculative and possibly misleading.

Two people suspected of harbouring the attackers were on Monday sent to 5-day police custody by the NIA Special Court in Jammu. “The probe is being done with utmost professionalism,” the agency said, adding that the identities and other information pertaining to the terrorists will be shared at the “appropriate time”.