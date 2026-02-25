Avimukteshwaranand moves Alld HC, seeks anticipatory bail in POCSO case

Varanasi: Jyotish Peeth ‘Shankaracharya’ Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati on Tuesday moved the Allahabad High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered against him for alleged sexual harassment of minors and other offences, sources said. Prior notice of the bail application has been served to the office of the government advocate.



An FIR has been registered at Jhunsi Police Station in Prayagraj under provisions of the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The FIR names Swami Avimukteshwaranand and his disciple Mukundanand Brahmachari as accused.

According to the complaint, two persons, including a minor, were allegedly sexually exploited over the past year. The complainants include Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj and two others. They have alleged that the abuse took place during religious gatherings, including at a gurukul and during Magh Mela events. The complaint also names two to three unidentified persons.

The case was registered following directions issued on Saturday by a special judge hearing cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Police said the FIR was lodged in compliance with the court order.

Responding to the allegations, Swami Avimukteshwaranand claimed that a conspiracy was being hatched against him. Speaking to reporters in Varanasi, he alleged that the administration and police began action against him from January 18. He also accused the organisers of the Magh Mela of stopping him from taking a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya.

The seer displayed a photograph to claim that a police officer from Prayagraj was part of the alleged conspiracy, saying the officer was seen cutting a cake with one of the complainants. He further alleged that the police did not register an FIR under the POCSO Act immediately and acted only after the court’s directions. He claimed the court order relied more on legal considerations than on evidence and suggested that some officials were backing one of the complainants.