Avian influenza: Centre asks states to be vigilant for unusual deaths

New Delhi: The Centre has asked all states to be vigilant for any unusual deaths amongst the domestic birds and poultry, and share the information with the Animal Husbandry Department immediately so that public health action can be initiated as per the national action plan for Avian influenza.



A joint advisory issued on May 25 by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying stated that in 2024, four states -- Andhra Pradesh (Nellore), Maharashtra (Nagpur), Kerala (Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta districts), and Jharkhand (Ranchi) -- have already reported outbreaks of Avian influenza in poultry.

“Given that Avian Influenza (H5N1) infection is highly pathogenic and has the potential to be transmitted to humans, it is imperative to take all necessary measures to minimize and prevent the spread of this infection,” the joint advisory said.

The Avian Influenza virus (bird flu virus) is normally maintained in circulation in nature among mainly migratory birds and is known to cause outbreaks among domesticated poultry birds probably due to spill over events when migratory birds come in contact with poultry, it said.

The H5N1 is the main Avian influenza virus that has caused multiple outbreaks among poultry globally. Both types of viruses (HPAI and LPAI) may occasionally affect other mammalian species, including humans.

Human infections are primarily acquired through direct contact with infected poultry or contaminated environments, the joint advisory said.

Although there have been sporadic reports in humans and outbreaks among domestic and wild birds,

since March 2024, there is a global concern over Avian influenza outbreaks in cattle from multiple states in the US that have resulted in one reported human case of H5N1, the joint advisory stated.

Avian influenza outbreaks from India in poultry have been reported since 2006 and have been jointly investigated by the Animal Husbandry and Health Departments (IDSP, NCDC).

The states and Union Territories have been advised to orient all the health care workers/private practitioners on case definitions, signs and symptoms of Avian influenza.

“Be vigilant for any unusual deaths amongst the domestic birds/poultry in your state, and if observed, please share the information immediately with the Department of Animal Husbandry so that public health action can be initiated as per the national action plan for Avian Influenza,” the joint advisory said.