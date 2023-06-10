‘Average time to dispose of public grievances down to 17 days now’

New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said the average time limit for disposal of public grievances has now dropped to 17 days from 32 days in 2021.



Briefing the media about the achievements of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions in the past nine years here, he said the national rozgar mela is a unique concept visualised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that has institutionalised the government’s recruitment process.

Most of the administrative and governance reforms are youth-centric and the rozgar mela stands apart as a major and bold initiative to provide government jobs to the youth, besides creating millions of job opportunities through various schemes, Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said.

Speaking about transparency and accountability in governance, he said that the benchmark for clean and effective government is the robust grievance redressal mechanism.

“A 10-step CPGRAMS reforms process has been adopted for improving disposal and reducing the time line which has resulted in weekly disposal rate of up to 95 to 100%. Average disposal time of central ministries/departments has improved from 32 days in 2021 to 27 days in 2022, to 17 days in April, 2023,” the minister said.

CPGRAMS or Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System allows citizens to raise grievances against government departments online.

On an average 20 lakh grievances are registered annually, he said.

According to official data, 19.18 lakh public grievances were registered in 2022; two lakh in 2021; 22.71 lakh in 2020; and 18.67 lakh in 2019.

Singh said that the Centre has earned a revenue of more than Rs 370 crore from cleanliness campaign.