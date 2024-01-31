Avalanche warning issued for six J&K districts

Six Jammu and Kashmir districts received avalanche avalanche warning in the wake of recent snowfall in the Union territory, officials said. Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2,400 metres over Poonch, Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara districts in the next 24 hours, they said.

Officials said avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur above 2,800 and 3,500 metres over Doda and Ganderbal districts respectively in the next 24 hours.