Avalanche in Lahaul and Spiti obstructs Chenab’s flow

An avalanche struck a village in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul and Spiti district early Sunday morning, causing an obstruction in the flow of the Chenab River and prompting alerts in nearby areas, officials reported.

The recent heavy snowfall and rainfall over the past two days have triggered over half a dozen avalanches and landslides across Himachal Pradesh. These natural occurrences have led to the closure of more than 650 roads, including five national highways.

No casualties have been reported thus far in any of the avalanche incidents, authorities confirmed.

The avalanche at the Dara waterfall near Jasrat village in Lahaul and Spiti resulted in the obstruction of the Chenab River’s flow. Heavy snowfall has been reported in the district over the past 24 hours, prompting cautionary measures for residents of nearby villages like Jobrang, Rapi, Jasrath, Tarand, and Tharot.

Superintendent of Police (SP) for Lahaul and Spiti, Mayank Chaudhary, advised residents to remain vigilant and contact the nearest police post in case of emergencies.

In Lahaul sub-division, some shops were buried under an avalanche at the Tandi bridge, adding to the disruptions caused by multiple avalanches in various locations such as Seli nallah in Rashel village, Faldi nallah in Jobrang, Cho Veer Mod in Lohni, and Tatha nallah near Udaipur village.

Reports also indicated an avalanche near the Karcham helipad in Sangla, Kinnaur district.

With a total of 652 roads closed, including five national highways, vehicular traffic has been severely impacted. The highest number of road closures, 290, is reported in Lahaul and Spiti, followed by 149 in Shimla, 100 in Chamba, 75 in Kinnaur, 32 in Kullu, five in Mandi, and one in Kangra.

Authorities have cautioned against travel to upper Shimla areas due to slippery roads caused by snowfall. Efforts are underway to clear blocked roads and restore traffic flow.

The heavy snowfall has disrupted electricity and communication services, affecting life in parts of Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, and Chamba. As many as 1,749 transformers are currently out of service, with 78 water supply schemes disrupted.

Damage to three houses due to snow, rain, and lightning has been reported in Lahaul and Spiti, Solan, and Sirmaur. Additionally, the supply of essential commodities like milk, bread, vegetables, and newspapers has been affected in the upper Shimla region.

According to the meteorological department, Rohtang witnessed the highest snowfall in the state in the last 24 hours, measuring 150 cm. Several other areas recorded significant snowfall and rainfall, with intermittent rain observed across Himachal Pradesh.

Keylong recorded the lowest temperature in the state at minus 4.5 degrees Celsius.