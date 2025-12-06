‘Automatic allotment of lower berths to senior citizens, 45-plus women, if available’

New Delhi: Allotment of lower berths to senior citizens and female passengers of 45 years and above is automatically done, even if no choice is given by passengers, subject to availability, Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Friday.

Highlighting some of the facilities extended to senior citizens and persons with disabilities, Vaishnaw said that earmarking of a combined quota of six to seven lower berths per coach in sleeper class, four to five lower berths per coach each in air-conditioned 3 tier (3AC) and three to four lower berths per coach in air conditioned 2 tier (2AC) classes (depending on the number of coaches of that class in the train) is done for senior citizens, female passengers aged 45 and above and pregnant women.

Besides, he talked about the provisions of reservation quota for persons with disabilities and their attendants in all mail/express trains, including Rajdhani/Shatabdi type trains.

According to this, four berths each in sleeper and 3AC/3E class (including two lower and two middle berths) and four seats in reserved second sitting (2S)/air conditioned chair car (CC) are earmarked for them. According to the minister, if any berth falls vacant in the train, it is allotted to senior citizens, persons with disabilities or pregnant women (who have been allotted middle/upper berth) on priority.

Vaishnaw also mentioned various types of coaches, which have been designed and developed to enhance safety and passenger experience.

Introducing a wide range of facilities for all passengers, aiming to enhance comfort and convenience during their journeys, the minister said that a separate compartment has been earmarked for divyangjan in almost all mail/express trains.

“These coaches have wider entrance doors, wider berths, wider compartments, larger lavatory with wider doors, wheelchair parking area, etc. Inside the toilets, additional grab rails on the side walls for support and wash basin and mirror at a suitable height are also available,” he said.

“For facilitating the visually impaired travellers, integrated Braille signage, ie, signage superimposed with Braille scripts, has also been provided. Modern Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat trains have been designed keeping in view the needs of divyangjans. The first and last coaches of Vande Bharat trains have special provisions for wheelchair, divyangjan-friendly toilets with wider space etc,” he added.

He also highlighted modular ramps that have been provisioned in Vande Bharat trains and luggage-cum-divyangjan coaches of Amrit Bharat for easier boarding and de-boarding of persons with restricted mobility inside the coach.