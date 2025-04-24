Authorities urge airlines to increase Srinagar flights

SRINAGAR: A sudden rush of tourists willing to return to their hometowns following the Pahalgam terror attack prompted authorities to urge airlines to take proactive and immediate steps in order to tackle the situation.

Airlines flying in and out of Srinagar have been requested to substantially increase the frequency of flights between the city and other destinations within India. The initiative is intended to provide uninterrupted connectivity and enable the safe and timely evacuation of the stranded tourists.

Airlines have also been asked to respond sympathetically to stranded travellers. In particular, the flying authorities have asked that cancellation and rescheduling fees be exempted in view of the exceptional conditions. The call reflects the exigency for the airlines to give full cooperation and assistance to commuters whose plans are disrupted.

Passengers should also be provided with required support in airports, including rebooking assistance, travel options advice, and access to requisite services at this challenging time.