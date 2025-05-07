Authorities shut Kartarpur corridor after 'Operation Sindoor', pilgrims not allowed passage

Chandigarh: The Kartarpur corridor at Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab's Gurdaspur district was shut for the day, a senior official said on Wednesday. The development came after the Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke. The Kartarpur corridor links the Darbar Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district. Stating that the Kartarpur corridor has been suspended for the day, the official said pilgrims will not be allowed to visit the Darbar Sahib gurdwara go on Wednesday. Many pilgrims reached the Kartarpur corridor on Wednesday morning to offer prayers at the gurdwara in Pakistan but they were asked to return.

The Kartarpur corridor was opened on November 9, 2019, on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Indian pilgrims of all faiths are allowed to undertake round the year visa-free travel to the historic gurdwara in Kartarpur, the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev. As per the agreement signed between India and Pakistan, 5,000 pilgrims per day could cross over to the neighbouring country to pay obeisance at the historic gurdwara. The military strikes were conducted early Wednesday under 'Operation Sindoor', two weeks after the terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, on April 22.